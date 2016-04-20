WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian editor to resign after reporting on Putin's circle
Russian editor of RBC group who reported on Putin's inner circle will leave job to take study leave earlier than planned
Russian editor to resign after reporting on Putin's circle
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to delegates of the Russian Engineering Union congress in Moscow, Russia on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 20, 2016

The editor-in-chief of Russia's RBC media group, whose outlets published revelations about the commercial interests of people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is to leave her job to start a sabbatical four months earlier than planned.

Law enforcement officials last week searched the offices of Mikhail Prokhorov, the tycoon who controls RBC. People close to the media group said the raid was linked, at least in part, to official displeasure at their reporting.

The RBC newspaper, part of the group, had in the past few months reported on the business interests of Putin's son-in-law, and wrote in detail about people in Putin's circle who were named in the leaked "Panama Papers" as having offshore firms.

The Kremlin denied there was any political motive behind the searches, which officials said were related to an investigation into a bank that one of Prokhorov's firms had bailed out.

In a statement, RBC holding said its editor-in-chief, Elizaveta Osetinskaya, was taking a sabbatical to study at Stanford University in the United States during the 2016-2017 academic year.

The statement said that she would start her sabbatical after the May Day holidays, which in Russia end on May 10. However, in a post on her Facebook page dated from the start of this month, Osetinskaya said she would start her sabbatical in September.

There was no immediate explanation from the company or from Osetinskaya for the discrepancy over the dates.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us