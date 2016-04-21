WORLD
6 MIN READ
Death toll rises to 24 in Mexico plant blast
Death toll rises to 24 following explosion at petrochemical plant on Mexico's southern Gulf coast
Death toll rises to 24 in Mexico plant blast
Smoke rises from the explosion site at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, April 20, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2016

Twenty four people have died after a leak caused an explosion at a petrochemical plant on Mexico's southern Gulf coast, and the death toll could still rise, Mexican oil giant Pemex said on Thursday.

Pemex raised the toll late Thursday from the 13 fatalities previously known and announced eight workers remained missing. It also said 19 people remained hospitalised, with 13 of them in serious condition.

In a statement, the company said 12 of the bodies had been identified and eight of them delivered to family members.

Earlier in the day, President Enrique Pena Nieto visited the facility in the industrial port city of Coatzacoalcos and met with relatives desperate for word on the fate of loved ones still unaccounted for.

"I understand the anxiety, the worry, the anguish you are going through," Pena Nieto said, assuring them that both Pemex and the Mexichem Company, which co-operated the plant, would fulfil their responsibilities and compensate those hurt by the accident.

A worker who survived the explosion told journalists that some 300 employees were on site when the blast occurred.

"I was out back when the first explosion came. We saw the windows collapse, the iron bars crumple, because (the facilities) are extremely old," he said.

"When the second explosion happened, I saw bodies fly off the scaffolding."

The sharp odour of ammonia filled the air and the plants' turbines still streamed gray smoke on Thursday afternoon, where local and municipal police, as well as marines, blocked the entrance to the facility.

Around 2,000 evacuated residents returned home Thursday, and life in the town was returning to normal as the dissipating cloud drifted into the distance -- though schools remained closed.

Around 30 families, some weeping loudly, some scuffling with soldiers, gathered at a plant entrance road, where a sharp chemical smell still hung in the air about 2 kilometres (a mile) from where the explosion occurred Wednesday afternoon.

A group of relatives unsuccessfully tried to force their way into the installation, shouted at marines and soldiers who were called in to guard the facility, and they threw rocks at a white government SUV when it arrived at the scene.

Some volunteers brought food and drink to the families. After a while authorities commenced taking people inside in small groups to see a list of those confirmed dead. Some left crying after seeing their loved ones' names.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya, Pemex's director, told Radio Formula that the explosion was caused by a leak of an as-yet unknown origin.

Rosa Villalobos travelled about four hours by bus from the city of Veracruz looking for her son at Coatzacoalcos hospitals, Luis Alfonso Ruiz Villalobos, a 25-year-old worker at the plant. When she couldn't find him she showed up at the plant entrance.

"What I want is for justice to be done in my son's case, for there to be no impunity," Villalobos said. "I'm going to stay here. Even though I have no money, even though I have nothing to eat, I'm staying put."

The incident took place at Petroquimica Mexicana de Vinilo, or PMV, a vinyl petrochemical plant that is a joint venture between Pemex's petrochemical unit and Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem.

Pemex co-owns the plant with a private company, Mexichem, which operates the facility.

Antonio Mariche, who accompanied the Villalobos family in search of Luis Alfonso, vowed that the families would demand a full account of what happened.

"To the president, to the state governor, to the head of Pemex, we will not allow any more cover-ups like have happened with previous accidents," Mariche said.

In February, two people were killed and at least seven injured in a blaze at a Pemex oil platform off the coast of Campeche, also in the southeast.

The incident occurred just weeks after three workers were killed and at least seven injured when a fire broke out on a Pemex oil-processing platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Pemex provides one-fifth of the Mexican government's revenue but has posted huge losses amid crumbling production and dropping oil prices.

The government has implemented a large-scale reform of the energy sector which opens it to foreign investors for the first time in decades and partly aims to help modernise aging infrastructure.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us