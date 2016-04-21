WORLD
2 MIN READ
Abe makes ritual offering at controversial shrine
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes ritual offering at shrine for WW2 war dead as region preparing to improve impaired ties
Abe makes ritual offering at controversial shrine
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, centre, is led by a Shinto priest as he visits the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Dec 26, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2016

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made on Thursday a ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine which is a symbol of the country's expansionist policy in World War II as the Asian nations are ahead of a meeting to restore impaired relations.

The offering would come under criticism due to top governmental officials traditionally visiting the shrine which honours convicted war criminals among other war dead, turning a blind eye on Japan's wartime wrongdoings.

An official in the shrine's public relations department confirmed the offering.

The move also came as Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to pay a visit to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on April 30 to ease the controversial issues between two countries, including sovereignty disputes over the South China Sea, according to Japanese media.

"I am aware that the prime minister sent a 'masakaki' offering," chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

"He did it as a private person and did not use public funds," he added.

Abe's last visit to the shrine in December 2013 got negative reaction from China and South Korea and provoked rare criticism from key ally the United States.

Abe has sent ritual offerings to the annual spring and autumn festivals since he became premier in 2013.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us