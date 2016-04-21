BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Greek economy beats 2015 primary surplus target
Greece's primary surplus beats target in 2015 but number already discounted in reforms and debt relief talks, eurozone officials say
Greek economy beats 2015 primary surplus target
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras meets with European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen in his office in the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece on April 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2016

Greece had a primary surplus last year that beat the target set in its bailout programme, according to the European Commission, but eurozone officials said the number was already discounted in talks between Athens and lenders on reforms and debt relief.

A Commission spokeswoman said Athens recorded a primary surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - of 0.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2015.

"This is in line with the Commission baseline and indeed substantially better than the programme's fiscal target of a primary deficit of 0.25 percent of GDP for 2015," the spokeswoman added.

The primary balance is a key indicator to assess Greece's progress in its third international financial rescue.

The Greek government was pinning hopes of avoiding tougher austerity measures sought by the International Monetary Fund and eurozone lenders on achieving a better budget position.

But the Commission announcement on Thursday may change little.

"It is irrelevant, because it had been fully discounted beforehand," one senior eurozone official said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us