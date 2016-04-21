WORLD
2 MIN READ
Solar plane resumes its first around-the-world flight
Solar-powered plane which has been grounded in Hawaii since July after making record-breaking five-day nonstop flight across the Pacific resumes its around-the-world journey
Solar plane resumes its first around-the-world flight
Ground staff prepare to push the &quot;Solar Impulse 2,&quot; a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2016

A solar-powered plane attempting to circumnavigate the globe resumed its record-breaking journey on Thursday taking off from an airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The aircraft, called the Solar Impulse 2, was grounded on the island of Oahu, Hawaii since July as a result of battery damage caused during the plane's record almost 118-hour trans-Pacific flight from Japan to Hawaii last July.

The Solar Impulse 2's batteries store energy from the sun during daylight hours to keep the aircraft powered overnight, allowing it to remain aloft around the clock on extreme long-distance flights.

The batteries became overheated during the plane's initial ascent after takeoff in June 2015 from Nagoya, Japan, en route to Hawaii on the seventh and most challenging leg of its circumnavigation attempt.

The team, however, in July stressed that the damage was "not a technical failure or weakness in the technology." Instead, the team said it had miscalculated the extent of the temperature increases and amount of insulation that would be needed for the tropical climate they encountered on the ascent from Nagoya.

Still, flight controllers and the pilot managed to successfully complete the Japan-to-Hawaii leg, safely landing in Honolulu on July 3 after five days and five night, or 117 hours and 52 minutes aloft.

The trip shattered the 76-hour record for a nonstop solo flight set in 2006 by the late American adventurer Steve Fossett in the Virgin Atlantic Global Flyer.

The Solar Impulse 2 is the first aircraft to fly day and night without any fuel.

Pilot Andre Borschberg navigates alone in an unheated and un-pressurized cockpit, sleeping in bursts of 20 minutes while on autopilot.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us