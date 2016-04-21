WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two Chinese giant pandas debut in South Korea park
Giant Chinese panda bears Ai Bao, Le Bao unveiled to general public in South Korea
Two Chinese giant pandas debut in South Korea park
Panda Ai Bao, which arrived from China last month, eats bamboo during a photo opportunity at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea on April 7, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 21, 2016

Two Chinese giant pandas made their public debut on Thursday at an amusement park in South Korea, delighting adults and children alike.

The pandas, two-year-old female Ai Bao, and three-year-old male Le Bao, arrived in South Korea on March 3 from Sichuan Province in China.

They had been under quarantine for about 50 days at their new home at Everland in Yongin, an amusement park with its own zoo.

"Ai Bao is coy. She likes to spend time eating or resting in a tree rather than playing. Le Bao is mischievous, so he likes to roll around, swim, and climb trees. He is very active and will be popular among visitors," South Korean panda keeper at Everland, Kang Cher-won, said.

Children, some dressed in panda costumes, others carrying panda soft toys, said they enjoyed their first real-life panda sighting.

"I've seen pandas only in pictures and books, but seeing them in person, they were so cute," said eight-year-old elementary student, Seo Seung-yeon.

"We heard pandas from China were in Korea. My child had never seen a panda before so that's why we came. The pandas were so cute and my child liked them too, so I'm glad we came," added 32-year-old Pak Bo-ram, another visitor who came with her one-year-old son.

China has been sending their black and white ambassadors abroad in a sign of goodwill since the 1950s as part of what is known as 'panda diplomacy'.

The pair, the first in South Korea in 22 years, will live at their new home on a 15-year loan, as agreed by the two countries during a summit in 2014, according to South Korea's presidential office.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us