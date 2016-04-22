WORLD
2 MIN READ
US to purchase 32 tonnes of Iranian heavy water
US will buy heavy water from Iran's nuclear program, delivery expected within weeks
US to purchase 32 tonnes of Iranian heavy water
US Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

The United States will buy heavy water from Iran's nuclear program, and expects it to be delivered within weeks, US officials said on Friday, a move that was quickly criticised by Republican lawmakers.

The US Department of Energy will buy 32 metric neof heavy water from Iran's nuclear program worth $8.6 million, a department spokeswoman said. Heavy water is an important component in the development of nuclear weapons.

"The United States will not be Iran's customer forever," the spokeswoman said. The department expects to resell the purchased heavy water to domestic commercial and research buyers, including a national lab.

Iran's compliance with last year's landmark nuclear agreement with the United States and other world powers meant that the heavy water had already been removed from Iran, ensuring that it would not be used to support the development of a nuclear weapon, State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

"Our purchase of the heavy water means that it will instead be used for critically important research and non-nuclear industrial requirements," Kirby added.

The purchase, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was slammed by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Republican. He said in a statement it appeared to be part of the Democratic administration's efforts to sweeten the nuclear deal with Iran and would "directly subsidise Iran's nuclear program.''

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us