Chad's Deby wins fifth term as president
Chad's incumbent President Idriss Deby scores first-round victory in presidential elections
Chad's President Idriss Deby addresses a news conference at the close of the 26th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) at the AU headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

Chad's incumbent President Idriss Deby won a fifth term in office, in a lopsided first-round victory, the Central African country's elections commission announced on Thursday.

Deby, who argued during the campaign that only his government was capable of ensuring security amid a rising wave of extremist violence, took 61.56 percent of the vote in the April 10 poll, easily avoiding a second-round runoff.

Saleh Kebzabo finished a distant second with 12.80 percent of the vote followed by Laokein Kourayo Mbaiherem with 10.60 percent, according to the commission, which put turnout at 76.11 percent.

Chad has one of the most capable armies in the region and Deby has played a key role in efforts backed by the West to combat neighbouring Nigeria's DAESH-affiliated Boko Haram fighters as well as Al Qaeda militants.

A former French colony, Chad also hosts the headquarters of Paris' 3,000-troop strong regional anti-militant operation, known as Barkhane.

SOURCE:TRT World
