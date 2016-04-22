WORLD
Suicide attack kills at least nine people in Baghdad
Iraqi soldiers gather on the outskirts of Fallujah, west of Baghdad, April 20, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

At least nine people were killed in a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in southwestern of Iraqi capital Baghdad, when a suicide bomber who wore an explosive vest blew himself up, police and hospital sources on Friday said.

Also at least 25 people were wounded in the attack at the Al Radwaniya district of Baghdad. However, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack so far.

DAESH terrorist organisation took control of Baghdad's north and west provinces in 2014, but the Iraqi Army backed by US forces have regained control of the territories back from DAESH.

DAESH still keeps control of the country's west and the group continues to carry attacks on government-held areas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
