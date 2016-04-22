TÜRKİYE
PKK bomb attack targets military vehicle, 3 soldiers die
Security sources say bomb attack targets military vehicle in Turkey's eastern province of Tunceli, at least three soldiers reportedly die
A member of Turkish police special forces secures an area during clashes with PKK terrorists, December 24, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

At least three soldiers have died when a road-paved bomb exploded while a military vehicle was passing by in Turkeys eastern province of Tunceli on Friday, security sources said.

Witnesses reported ambulances rushing to the scene in the town of Goztepe.

The PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in late July of 2015 after unilaterally ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire with the government and threatening Turkey with further attacks.

More than 5,000 PKK terrorists have been killed since then, while at least 355 members of Turkish security forces have died in the same time period.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
