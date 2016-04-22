WORLD
2 MIN READ
Passenger train derails in S Korea killing 1, injuring 8
Passenger train derails in South Korea killing engineer, injures eight others
Passenger train derails in S Korea killing 1, injuring 8
Employees of Korea Railroad Corp (KORAIL) examine the derailed Mugunghwa train in Yeosu, South Korea, April 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

A South Korean passenger train derailed near the southern city of Yeosu on Friday, killing an engineer and injuring eight others, the railway operator said.

The locomotive and four of the train's seven passenger cars derailed on a section of track undergoing maintenance as it approached Yulchon station, about 350 km (200 miles) south of Seoul, the national railway operator Korail said in a statement.

The train was likely speeding as it entered a curved section, Yonhap news agency said, quoting railway officials on the scene.

An official at the Transport ministry's Railway Police declined to comment on the cause of the accident which took place around 3:40 a.m. (1840 GMT), citing an ongoing investigation.

There were 27 people on board the overnight train that departed Seoul late on Thursday, including 22 passengers and three cabin crew members, Korail said.

The train's second engineer was hurt seriously and remains hospitalised, while seven passengers suffered minor injuries.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us