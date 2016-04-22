BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Uber to pay up to $100 million to settle lawsuit
Uber agrees pay up to $100 million to settle class action lawsuit as part of settlement drivers will be independent contractors instead of employees
Uber to pay up to $100 million to settle lawsuit
Uber to pay up to $100 million to settle lawsuit / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

Ride service Uber has agreed to pay up to $100 million to settle a class action lawsuit over whether its California drivers are employees or independent contractors, resolving a major challenge to its business model.

The settlement maintains Uber drivers as independent contractors, even though the lawsuit had alleged that Uber drivers are employees entitled to reimbursement of expenses.

Out of the $100 million proposed payment, $84 million is guaranteed to drivers and $16 million is contingent on an increase in Uber's value.

Uber announced some changes in its business practices, including the institution of a policy for deactivation of drivers, chief executive Travis Kalanick said in a blog post about the settlement.

Uber is "pleased" that the deal "recognises that drivers should remain as independent contractors, not employees," Kalanick said in the post.

The settlement must be approved by a San Francisco federal judge.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us