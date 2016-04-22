WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mudslide in India's northeast kills at least 16
Indian police say mudslide caused by pre-monsoon rains killed at least 16 people in India's northeast
Mudslide in India's northeast kills at least 16
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after a massive landslide in Malin village in Pune district of western Maharashtra state, India, July 31, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 22, 2016

Torrential rains triggered a mudslide burying a labour camp in India's remote northeast which borders China early Friday, killing at least 16 people, police said.

Rescuers were searching for two missing workers from the mountainous camp in Tawang, a tourist spot in Arunachal Pradesh state, said police officer Nabin Payeng. Tawang is a Buddhist mountain retreat.

Rescuers found 16 bodies buried in the debris. Three workers escaped from the camp, which is at an altitude of more than 3,000 meters (7,500 feet), Payeng said. The area was lashed by pre-monsoon rains this week.

Landslides are common in the area, but usually during the monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us