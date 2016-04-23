DAESH terrorists have captured the pilot of a Syrian regime warplane, which crashed southeast of Damascus on Friday, the terrorist group said.

"The pilot, called Azzam Eid, from Hama was captured after he fell by parachute near the site where his plane crashed east of Damascus," DAESH announced.

The plane, said to be a Mig-23, reportedly crashed because of a technical fault, according to a regime source, cited by Russian media.

But a video released by DAESH claims the plane was shot down by the group on Friday.

The footage showed DAESH terrorists around burning plane wreckage, part of which had a Syrian regime flag painted on it. Reuters could not independently verify the video.

Earlier on Friday, DAESH said a Syrian regime warplane had been shot down, but did not specifically claim responsibility.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said the plane crashed in the southeast Damascus countryside after flying over territory controlled by DAESH. It said the fate of the pilot was not known.

The Observatory said earlier it was not clear if it had been brought down by gunfire or suffered a technical fault.