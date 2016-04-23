WORLD
2 MIN READ
DAESH claims it captured Syrian regime pilot
DAESH terrorists claim it shot down Syrian regime warplane and captured pilot near Damascus
DAESH claims it captured Syrian regime pilot
A man walks on the wreckage of a plane that crashed southeast of Damascus, Syria in this still image taken from video said to be shot April 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 23, 2016

DAESH terrorists have captured the pilot of a Syrian regime warplane, which crashed southeast of Damascus on Friday, the terrorist group said.

"The pilot, called Azzam Eid, from Hama was captured after he fell by parachute near the site where his plane crashed east of Damascus," DAESH announced.

The plane, said to be a Mig-23, reportedly crashed because of a technical fault, according to a regime source, cited by Russian media.

But a video released by DAESH claims the plane was shot down by the group on Friday.

The footage showed DAESH terrorists around burning plane wreckage, part of which had a Syrian regime flag painted on it. Reuters could not independently verify the video.

Earlier on Friday, DAESH said a Syrian regime warplane had been shot down, but did not specifically claim responsibility.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said the plane crashed in the southeast Damascus countryside after flying over territory controlled by DAESH. It said the fate of the pilot was not known.

The Observatory said earlier it was not clear if it had been brought down by gunfire or suffered a technical fault.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us