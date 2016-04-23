WORLD
2 MIN READ
Final verdict in Morsi's ‘espionage' trial postponed
Egyptian court postpones ‘espionage' verdict in deposed President Mohamed Morsi trial to May 7
Final verdict in Morsi's ‘espionage' trial postponed
Final verdict in Morsi's ‘espionage' trial postponed / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 23, 2016

An Egyptian court on Saturday postponed the final verdict in former President Mohamed Morsi's "Qatar espionage" trial to May 7.

Egypt's army-backed authorities have accused Morsi and 10 co-defendants of spying for Qatar and leaking classified documents to the small Gulf state during his single year as president.

Morsi, Egypt's first democratically elected leader, was ousted in a 2013 military coup, following protests against his presidency.

He has since been slapped with life-in-prison and death sentences for "conspiring against Egypt" with Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah and for breaking out of jail in 2011.

Morsi and his co-defendants, along with many independent observers, say the charges are politically driven.

Since Morsi's ouster and imprisonment, Egyptian authorities have cracked down on his Muslim Brotherhood group, killing hundreds and jailing tens of thousands.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us