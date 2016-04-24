TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Two rockets fired from Syria wounds 16 in Turkey's Kilis
Two DAESH rockets hit Turkish town of Kilis, wounding 16 people
Two rockets fired from Syria wounds 16 in Turkey's Kilis
Two rockets fired from Syria wounds 16 in Turkey's Kilis / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

Two rockets hit the Turkish town of Kilis near the Syrian border on Sunday, wounding 16 people, according to officials.

The rockets hit two houses in a poor neighbourhood near the town centre. There were no dead reported and ambulances rushed to the scene.

The casualties were caused by two rockets, the governor's office said in an online statement, adding that the casualties were 10 Turkish nationals and six Syrians.

A police source said the rockets landed in the Okcular neighborhood.

Turkish soldiers near the border returned fire into Syria following the attacks, security sources said.

Turkey is part of the US-backed coalition fighting DAESH in Syria.

Officials have said Turkey may call on the US-led coalition to take stronger action in its fight against DAESH along the border to prevent further attacks.

Kilis, which is housing an estimated 110,000 Syrian refugees, has been repeatedly hit by rocket fire from an area of Syria controlled by DAESH in recent weeks. On Friday two people were killed in a similar attack. Eight have been killed in the city by rockets since Monday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us