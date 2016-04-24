WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deputy police chief found dead in southern Russia
Former head of police in Syzran and his five family members found dead at village house in southern Samara region of Russia
Deputy police chief found dead in southern Russia
Deputy police chief found dead in southern Russia / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

The deputy head of police of Russia's southern Samara region and five members of his family were found dead in a village house on Sunday, TASS news agency reported.

The 49-year-old Andrei Gosht and his relatives were found with multiple wounds of different types in a house in the village of Ivashevka.

Investigators have yet to comment on a possible motive.

A seven-year old girl was found alive in the house and taken to hospital with head and other wounds. She is now in a coma, TASS cited regional officials as saying.

According to local media reports, the house is owned by Gosht's parents.

Gosht was formerly head of police in Syzran, the third largest city in the Samara region, based on Volga river about 750 km (466 miles) from Moscow.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us