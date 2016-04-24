TÜRKİYE
Kilis death toll rises to two after rocket attacks
23-year-old Syrian succumbed to his wounds in hospital on Monday.
A riot police officer runs away from the site after two rockets hit the Turkish town of Kilis near the Syrian border, Turkey on April 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

The death toll from Sunday's rocket attacks from a DAESH-controlled area in northern Syria into Turkey's Kilis province has risen to two.

A 23-year-old Syrian succumbed to his wounds in hospital on Monday.

Two rocket projectiles which hit a mosque 100 metres away from a governorate building wounded 10 people while 16 others were hurt after another rocket hit two houses in an impoverished neighbourhood.

Kilis, is no stranger to rocket attacks from DAESH-controlled areas across the border.

Around 17 people have already been killed since the beginning of 2016.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
