The death toll from Sunday's rocket attacks from a DAESH-controlled area in northern Syria into Turkey's Kilis province has risen to two.

A 23-year-old Syrian succumbed to his wounds in hospital on Monday.

Two rocket projectiles which hit a mosque 100 metres away from a governorate building wounded 10 people while 16 others were hurt after another rocket hit two houses in an impoverished neighbourhood.

Kilis, is no stranger to rocket attacks from DAESH-controlled areas across the border.

Around 17 people have already been killed since the beginning of 2016.