Prince cremated in private ceremony
Late music legend Prince cremated in private ceremony in Minnesota after autopsy rules out suicide or trauma as cause of death
Fans pay tribute to musician Prince with a makeshift memorial outside the fence of Paisley Park, his home and recording studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota, U.S., April 22, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

Prince's remains have been cremated and his family and friends attended a private ceremony on Saturday to pay their respects to the late pop superstar at the studio complex and home where he died in a suburb of Minneapolis, a Prince spokeswoman said.

Among those seen entering the Paisley Park Studios complex were his sister, Tyka Nelson, musician and former collaborator Sheila E., his former bass player Larry Graham and model Damaris Lewis.

The service came two days after Prince, whose hits included "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead in an elevator at the complex at age 57. His passing shocked millions of fans around the world and prompted glowing tributes from fellow musicians and public figures, including President Barack Obama.

"Prince was celebrated by a small group of his most beloved: family, friends and his musicians, in a private, beautiful ceremony to say a loving goodbye," Prince publicist Anna Meacham said in a statement.

Meacham said Prince's remains have been cremated and their final resting place will remain private.

On Saturday, Graham stood at a gate of Paisley Park Studios and thanked some of the hundreds of fans gathered on the lawn outside to show their admiration of Prince, a seven-time Grammy winner whose music blended rock, jazz, funk, R&B;, and disco.

"Prince made us all better musicians and spiritually is the most important thing, but as musician he pushed us and he made us better and we listened deeply," Graham told the fans.

Participants in the ceremony handed some fans outside gift boxes that contained items such as Prince-themed apparel and a compact disc of music.

An autopsy on Prince was conducted on Friday and authorities are investigating his death.

