Firefighters in Arizona were battling a massive five-alarm blaze on Saturday night. Fire officials say the fire broke out at an apartment complex construction site in Gilbert.

Heavy black smoke clouded the sky and could be seen for miles as strong winds fanned the aggressive fire.

Officials reported embers blowing into nearby homes and were asking people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

