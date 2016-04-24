WORLD
Massive fire breaks out in Arizona
Scores of firefighters battle aggressive fire burning an apartment complex under construction in Arizona in 23 April 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

Firefighters in Arizona were battling a massive five-alarm blaze on Saturday night. Fire officials say the fire broke out at an apartment complex construction site in Gilbert.

Heavy black smoke clouded the sky and could be seen for miles as strong winds fanned the aggressive fire.

Officials reported embers blowing into nearby homes and were asking people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Last year in November 2015 in the United States, five people were injured in a skyscraper fire that broke out in Chicago on the 50th floor of a 100-story building.

