Latvala crashes, Paddon leads Rally of Argentina
Finnish driver Jari-Matti Latvala steers his Volkswagen Polo R WRC with his compatriot co-driver Miikka Anttila during the ss11 of the WRC Argentina 2016 near Los Gigantes, Cordoba, Argentina on April 23, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

New Zealand's Hayden Paddon led the Argentina Rally at the end of stage 15 on Saturday (April 23) after previous leader Jari-Matti Latvala suffered a dramatic crash during stage 14.

Latvala was not able to complete stage 14 following the crash which saw his Volkswagen roll three times.

Paddon, driving for Hyundai, pounced to win the stage with a time of 20:21.2. He followed this up with a fourth placed finish in Stage 15 to lead the overall classification.

World champion Sebastien Ogier moved up to second overall, 29.8 seconds behind Paddon, while Norway's Andreas Mikkelsen sits in third place, 44.3 seconds back.

Spain's Dani Sordo is fourth with Norwegian Mads Ostberg fifth overall.

There are 18 stages in the rally which ends on Sunday (April 24).

Classification from the Rally of Argentina:

1. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 2:54:45.600

2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:29.800

3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 00:44.300

4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 01:02.000

5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 03:46.200

6. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Citroen 08:13.100

7. Henning Solberg (Norway) Ford 08:17.900

8. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 08:17.900

9. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 09:00.300

10. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 13:39.800

