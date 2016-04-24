Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz met on Sunday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Riyadh, following the king's first official visit to Turkey last week.

Talks tackled bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Cavusoglu's visit comes shortly after Riyadh and Ankara signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a high-level strategic cooperation council.

The deal was signed during King Salman's visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara, earlier this month.

Last Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met King Salman at the Presidential Complex.

Both leaders agreed to maintain current levels of cooperation between the regional powers as well as to step up economic ties, particularly investment.

Earlier, Erdogan presented the monarch with the Order of the State, Turkey's highest award to foreigners.

Saban Kardas, president of the Centre for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies, said Turkish-Saudi relations had been solidified under King Salman, who came to the throne in January last year.