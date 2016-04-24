WORLD
2 MIN READ
Clashes between student groups kill one in Indian university
Altercations between two student groups result in death of one at Aligarh Muslim University in western India
Clashes between student groups kill one in Indian university
Aligarh Muslim University - University website. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 24, 2016

An altercation between two student groups killed one person also injured two others in Aligarh Muslim University, police said on Sunday.

University officers said the altercation took place between the two groups outside the Maulana Azad Library canteen on Saturday night and that they had clashed till the wee hours of Sunday.

The reason behind the altercation is not yet known.

The student groups vandalised property and also torched vehicles near the Proctor's Office.

Following the clash, police rushed to the scene to take control of the situation and fired their guns to disperse the students.

Fire fighters also flew to the spot to extinguish the burning vehicles.

"Two student groups fought with each other after an argument. The groups fired gun shots at each other in which two students were injured. One died and the other one is fine," said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Govind Agarwal.

The situation remains tense at the campus following the incident and security has been tightened.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us