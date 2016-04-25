WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll rises after petrochemical plant blast in Mexico
Current death toll has risen to 32 after leak caused explosion at petrochemical plant last week.
Death toll rises after petrochemical plant blast in Mexico
Relatives of missing workers wait for news of their loved ones outside the Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, April 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

The death toll after last week's explosion at a petrochemical plant in southeastern Mexico has risen to 32.

State oil giant Pemex and Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem released the toll in a joint statement on Sunday.

The vinyl petrochemical plant in the Gulf of Mexico's coast state of Veracruz is a joint venture by Pemex's petrochemical unit and majority owner Mexichem.

Pemex's CEO said that the blast was caused by a leak but did not divulge how the leak occured.

The blast, at the site's chlorinate 3 plant, spread plumes of smoke and left a strong stench of ammonia.

Per day, the plant produces around 900 tons of vinyl chloride monomer, also known as chloroethene which is an industrial chemical used to produce plastic piping.

The joint venture had forecasted sales of $260 million this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us