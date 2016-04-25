WORLD
Quake strikes Mexico's southern coast, no damage reported
Earthquake strikes the southern coast of Mexico, no immediate damage has been reported yet.
A couple embrace while standing on a street after an earthquake struck in Mexico City April 21, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

An earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mexico early on Monday but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, around 100 km (60 miles) southwest of Suchiate in the state of Chiapas, was originally registered as a magnitude 5.9 tremor by the US Geological Service. It later revised that to 5.6.

Luis Felipe Puente, head of Mexico's emergency services, said via his Twitter account that the earthquake was felt lightly in parts of Chiapas. There had not yet been reports of damage, he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
