A car bomb exploded on Monday and killed at least six people at a Syrian regime checkpoint in the Sayeda Zeinab area south of Damascus, an activist-run monitoring group said.

DAESH terrorist organisation claimed responsibility for detonating the car laden with explosives, a news agency close to the terrorist group said.

Syria's UN envoy Bashar Ja'afari confirmed the attack and said the blast struck a hospital.

"The explosion that the terrorists carried out in the area of Sayyida Zeinab today centred on a hospital that treated injured from Foua and Kefraya brought," he said.

Lebanese group Hezbollah's Al Manar television also reported the car bomb attack but did not give details on casualties.