DAESH car bomb kills 6 in Syrian capital
Activist-run monitoring group says at least six people killed by car bomb attack in suburb of Damascus, that DAESH terrorist group claimed responsibility.
Workers clean a street at the site of a car bomb on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria on April 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

A car bomb exploded on Monday and killed at least six people at a Syrian regime checkpoint in the Sayeda Zeinab area south of Damascus, an activist-run monitoring group said.

DAESH terrorist organisation claimed responsibility for detonating the car laden with explosives, a news agency close to the terrorist group said.

Syria's UN envoy Bashar Ja'afari confirmed the attack and said the blast struck a hospital.

"The explosion that the terrorists carried out in the area of Sayyida Zeinab today centred on a hospital that treated injured from Foua and Kefraya brought," he said.

Lebanese group Hezbollah's Al Manar television also reported the car bomb attack but did not give details on casualties.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
