Kenyan police fire tear gas at opposition march
A Kenyan police officer prepares to fire a tear gas canister at a crowd consisting of opposition leaders and their supporters after they tried to enter the premises of the office of the country's electoral commission in Nairobi, Kenya on April 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
April 25, 2016

Kenyan police fired tear gas at opposition leaders and their supporters while they were marching on the office of the country's electoral commission to call for its disbandment ahead of election next year.

About 500 supporters, who waved placards, whistled and shouted, participated in the march to the commission's office in downtown Nairobi, where riot police dispersed them with tear gas.

The opposition rejected the result of the last presidential vote in March 2013 and petitioned the supreme court to overturn the result and the court approved it. The new election will take place in August 2017.

Opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula demanded the dissolution of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the weekend and said they would raid its offices to eject its commissioners.

The opposition accuses the IEBC of failing to act on their complaints resulting from the last election.

After some of the commission's officials were mentioned in a corruption scandal in Britain, involving the printing of ballot papers for a 2010 referendum held by IEBC's predecessor, the Interim Independent Electoral Commission (IIEC), the opposition also said that the body is tainted.

IEBC hasn't accepted the accusations and said that any party that wants to eject its commissioners should follow the laid-down procedures, such as sponsoring a constitutional amendment in parliament.

