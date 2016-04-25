WORLD
Two dead, six wounded in Armenia bus explosion
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

A blast on a passenger bus killed at least two people in the Armenian capital of Yerevan late on Monday, the Armenian investigative committee spokeswoman said.

Sona Truzyan said two were dead and six others were injured in a residential area near the city centre.

The cause of the blast was unclear.

"Police have launched an investigation, but at this point it is premature to speak of the explosion's possible causes," ministry spokesman Nikolai Grigorian said.

According to reports, the explosion had blown out windows of nearby houses.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
