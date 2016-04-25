WORLD
3 MIN READ
Cruz, Kasich strike deal to prevent Trump victory
Republicans Ted Cruz and John Kasich will stay out of each other's way in bid to prevent Donald Trump from winning party's presidential nomination.
Cruz, Kasich strike deal to prevent Trump victory
In this March 3, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidates, businessman Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich appear during a Republican presidential primary debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

Republican White House rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich announced a deal on Sunday to stay out of each other's way in some upcoming state primaries in a bid to block front-runner Donald Trump from winning the party's presidential nomination.

Cruz's campaign said in a statement he would focus on Indiana and give Kasich a clearer shot at Oregon and New Mexico where the Ohio governor expects to do well.

Kasich, in turn, agreed to shift resources west and away from Indiana.

The Indiana primary is on May 3, Oregon on May 17 and New Mexico on June 7.

Trump has won the most state nominating contests, but he has a tough path to earn the 1,237 delegates needed to secure the nomination.

The Cruz and Kasich campaigns believe their agreement to cede states where the other candidate appears strong could help limit Trump's ability to win more delegates.

Some Republican strategists who oppose Trump have been calling for such a deal for weeks.

The question for Cruz and Kasich is whether their agreement is too late.

If no candidate has enough support by the first vote at the Republican National Convention in July, many delegates will be allowed to switch sides on subsequent ballots.

Cruz campaign manager Jeff Roe said Trump, who has offended women, Hispanics and other groups with controversial statements, would lose a general election contest against the eventual Democratic nominee in the November 8 election.

Chief strategist for Kasich, John Weaver, said, "Our goal is to have an open convention in Cleveland, where we are confident a candidate capable of uniting the party and winning in November will emerge as the nominee."

Trump has frequently complained that the Republican Party's nominating process is "rigged" against him because establishment party members oppose him. Party officials argue that the delegate selection rules have been known for some time.

Dan Scavino, Trump's social media director tweeted:

But the stop-Trump group #NeverTrump welcomed the move.

The group's senior director Rory Cooper said, "Whether you support Ted Cruz or John Kasich, a second ballot at the convention is imperative to stopping Trump. We're happy to see the Kasich and Cruz campaigns strategically using their resources to deny Trump delegates where they are in the strongest position to do so."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us