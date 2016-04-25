Libya's new UN-backed unity government has taken control of seven ministries, including Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tripoli, as it seeks to assert its authority over the violence plagued country.

Mohammad al Amari, a minister of state in the Government of National Accord, signed documents passing control of the key foreign ministry complex in the north of the capital to the new government.

The unity government, whose leaders arrived in Tripoli last month, is designed to replace two rival administrations that were set up in the capital and the east in 2014.

But the new government has moved cautiously as it seeks to secure the backing of numerous armed factions that have exerted control over politics in the capital since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

"The ministries of religious endowment, planning, education and labour will be transferred (to the GNA) this week," Amari said.

The other ministries that have been handed over to the Government of National Accord (GNA) were housing and public utilities, transport, social affairs, local government, youth and sports, and Islamic affairs he said.

The planning, labour, and education ministries would be handed over in the next few days, he added.

While the GNA has now having taken control of several ministries, these have yet to get down to work.

"As soon as the ministers take the oath of office, they can begin working from these ministries," Amari said.