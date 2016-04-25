WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands mark 101st anniversary of Gallipoli landings
Thousands from Australia and New Zealand gather to mark 101st anniversary of Gallipoli landings of troops.
Thousands mark 101st anniversary of Gallipoli landings
Dawn service held in Turkey to mark Gallipoli landings, in Gallipoli, April 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

Thousands of visitors from Australia and New Zealand attended a dawn service in Turkey's western Canakkale Province on Monday to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the landing of foreign troops on Turkish soil during World War One.

The participants prayed for their veteran Australian and New Zealander ancestors who were killed in the battle in a small cove on the Gelibolu (Gallipoli) peninsula called ANZAC Cove.

New Zealand Minister Gerry Brownlee, Australian Veterans' Affairs Minister Dan Tehan and Canakkale's Deputy Governor Sitki Dag as well as many soldiers from Australia and New Zealand attended the ceremony.

Brownlee thanked Turkey for hosting the event. "We are here to honour our family members who came here to serve us," he said.

Tehan underlined the "sacrifices" made by the soldiers during World War One.

Separately, people across Turkey organised marches to commemorate the Canakkale Martyrs' Day.

April 25 is known as ANZAC Day in Australia -- a significant national holiday that honours the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought and died in Canakkale on Turkey's western coast in 1915. Australia and New Zealand commemorate the event as Gallipoli.

Australian police said Monday that a 16-year-old Sydney boy had been charged with planning an act allegedly linked to Sydney's coverage of the national commemorations.

The year 2016 marks the 101st anniversary of the battle in the Canakkale (Dardanelles) Strait in Canakkale's Gelibolu district, which served as a turnaround in favour of the Turks fighting in World War I against the Allied Forces.

On April 25, 1915, eight months into World War One, Allied soldiers landed on the shores of the Gelibolu peninsula. The troops were there as part of a plan to open Canakkale Strait on Turkey's Aegean coast to Allied fleets, allowing them to threaten the then Ottoman capital, Istanbul.

The Allied Forces, however, encountered strong and courageous resistance from the Turks and the campaign turned out to be a costly failure. Tens of thousands of Turkish nationals and soldiers died, along with tens of thousands of Europeans, plus around 7,000 - 8,000 Australians and nearly 3,000 New Zealanders.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us