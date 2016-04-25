WORLD
Brussels metro station reopens under high security
Brussels's Maelbeek metro station reopens after deadly March 22 terrorist attacks.
Brussels metro station reopens under high security
A man walks past a street memorial outside Maelbeek metro station, a week after bomb attacks took place in the metro and at the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

Brussels Maelbeek metro station, which was the target of a terrorist bomb attack last month, reopened on Monday under high security.

Standing guard outside and on the platforms, armed soldiers and security from Brussels' transport network patrolled the station near European Commission headquarters.

Commuters returned to Maelbeek station at 6 am local time for the first time since the March 22 attacks, which killed 16 people.

DAESH terror organisation claimed responsibility for the concurrent attacks at Maelbeek metro station and Zaventem Airport, in which a total of 32 people were killed and more than 200 injured.

The attacks in Brussels, home to the European Union and NATO headquarters, came four months after attacks in Paris killed 130 people. Links have been identified between the suspects in the two attacks.

Messages such as "All together" and "The greatest of all is love" written by victims' families and survivors were seen on the wall.

A wall of remembrance is to be set up at the metro station.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
