Brussels Maelbeek metro station, which was the target of a terrorist bomb attack last month, reopened on Monday under high security.

Standing guard outside and on the platforms, armed soldiers and security from Brussels' transport network patrolled the station near European Commission headquarters.

Commuters returned to Maelbeek station at 6 am local time for the first time since the March 22 attacks, which killed 16 people.

DAESH terror organisation claimed responsibility for the concurrent attacks at Maelbeek metro station and Zaventem Airport, in which a total of 32 people were killed and more than 200 injured.

The attacks in Brussels, home to the European Union and NATO headquarters, came four months after attacks in Paris killed 130 people. Links have been identified between the suspects in the two attacks.

Messages such as "All together" and "The greatest of all is love" written by victims' families and survivors were seen on the wall.

A wall of remembrance is to be set up at the metro station.