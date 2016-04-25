The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Monday that at least 60 people have been killed in three days of fighting in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, as violence continues to escalate.

SOHR also said that seven children and 10 women were among those killed in a series of air strikes by the Syrian regime and shelling attack by oppositions since Friday.

The main opposition, the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), suspended Geneva talks last week due to the regime's air strikes that are violating the cessation of hostilities deal that took effect at the end of February.

After HNC suspended the talks, regime forces intensified their air strikes on the opposition.

Beginning early on Friday, regime warplanes bombed a number of opposition-held parts of Aleppo, control of which is split between the warring sides.

The regime air raids have killed 45 people, the monitoring group said.

Opposition bombardments, including the use of home-made rockets and gas canisters fired as shells, meanwhile killed 15 people on the regime-held western side.

The city was calmer on Monday but shells were still being fired onto regime-held areas, said the London-based monitor, which tracks the war using sources on the ground.

The United Nations is anxious to salvage the Geneva talks, which are the most serious attempt to end the six-year-old civil war.

The UN special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, has vowed to continue the fragile peace talks despite the walkout by the opposition and signs that both sides are gearing up to escalate the war, which has killed more than 400,000 people.