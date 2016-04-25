WORLD
3 MIN READ
Monitor says 60 people killed in Aleppo in three days
UK-based monitor says at least 60 people killed in Aleppo in three days, many of whom were civilians, killings mostly carried out by Syrian regime warplanes.
Monitor says 60 people killed in Aleppo in three days
Residents and civil defence members inspect a damaged building after an airstrike on the opposition-held Tariq al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria April 23, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Monday that at least 60 people have been killed in three days of fighting in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, as violence continues to escalate.

SOHR also said that seven children and 10 women were among those killed in a series of air strikes by the Syrian regime and shelling attack by oppositions since Friday.

The main opposition, the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), suspended Geneva talks last week due to the regime's air strikes that are violating the cessation of hostilities deal that took effect at the end of February.

After HNC suspended the talks, regime forces intensified their air strikes on the opposition.

Beginning early on Friday, regime warplanes bombed a number of opposition-held parts of Aleppo, control of which is split between the warring sides.

The regime air raids have killed 45 people, the monitoring group said.

Opposition bombardments, including the use of home-made rockets and gas canisters fired as shells, meanwhile killed 15 people on the regime-held western side.

The city was calmer on Monday but shells were still being fired onto regime-held areas, said the London-based monitor, which tracks the war using sources on the ground.

The United Nations is anxious to salvage the Geneva talks, which are the most serious attempt to end the six-year-old civil war.

The UN special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, has vowed to continue the fragile peace talks despite the walkout by the opposition and signs that both sides are gearing up to escalate the war, which has killed more than 400,000 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us