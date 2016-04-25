TÜRKİYE
Turkish Army kills almost 900 DAESH terrorists
Turkish Armed Forces have carried out 167 air strikes and 5,330 shellings on DAESH-controlled areas in Syria since beginning of 2016.
A Turkish Air Force fighter jet takes off from the outskirts of Adana in a mission to strike DAESH targets in Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) have killed a total of 862 DAESH terrorists in anti-terror operations since January 9.

The statistics, which were released in an official statement on Monday, revealed that TAF had launched 167 air strikes targeting DAESH-controlled areas in northern Syria, killing 492.

Another 370 were killed in 5,330 shellings that were launched under the Turkish Army's rules of engagement in retaliation to the terrorist group's cross-border attacks.

Since January 18, around 16 people died in Turkey's Kilis province after DAESH terrorists fired rockets from Syria.

In the most recent attack in Kilis, one person was killed and 26 others wounded after two separate rocket attacks hit a mosque and two houses.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
