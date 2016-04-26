WORLD
3 MIN READ
German think-tank exposes PYD's anti-democratic practices
German think-tank specialised in Kurdish studies indicates that Syria's PYD implements anti-democratic practices and forced recruitment in the territories it controls.
German think-tank exposes PYD's anti-democratic practices
Eva Savelsberg, the chair of the Berlin-based European Center for Kurdish Studies, has been shown in an undated picture. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2016

Human rights violations and anti-democratic measures have reached new heights under the PYD-controlled territories in northern Syria, according to a German research center.

"What they [PYD] regularly do is to take on offices of other Syrian Kurdish political parties. They arrest members of these parties, they are imprisoned sometimes only for a couple of days, but sometimes also for weeks or months," said Eva Savelsberg, who is the chair of the Berlin-based European Center for Kurdish Studies.

"A lot of human rights organisations, for example, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, they also agree with us that there is torture in those PYD prisons," said Savelsberg during an interview with Anadolu Agency.

She also underlined that the PYD was given free rein by the Assad regime to recruit militants in northern Syria because the regime has granted the PYD a kind of autonomy in Syria's northern territories at the expense of other Kurdish groups.

"Another real problem is the forced recruitment which has been done since 2013. I generally think that it's a problem to recruit people into a militia, of course, because they don't have any chance to say ‘No, I don't want that,'" she stated.

"Interestingly, the Syrian regime doesn't recruit people anymore in the Kurdish regions, so they really gave up this job to the PYD," she said.

In addition, she commented on PYD's disputed relationship with the PKK saying that "For us there is no difference really between the PKK on the one hand and the PYD on the other; the PYD is simply the Syrian branch of the PKK."

Turkey also considers the PYD as the Syria affiliate of the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, the EU, and NATO.

"We should know that since the YPG [the militant wing of the PYD] and PKK are in the end the same group, of course weapons received inside Syria will also be used in Turkey [against security forces]. We shouldn't be naive about that," she expounded.

"So one day you can be in Turkey and fight there as part of the PKK against the Turkish state; the next day they can call you, they can tell you to go to Syria and fight there as part of the YPG," she said.

"I think it's very clear that those weapons given to the PYD by the United States, by Russia, and of course by the Syrian regime will also be used in Turkey, so it's quite clear that Turkey is concerned about this development."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us