WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pirates release Turkish crewmen captured off Nigeria's coast
Oil company's attorney says six Turkish crew members have been released after being held captive for two weeks by Nigerian pirates.
Pirates release Turkish crewmen captured off Nigeria's coast
Pirates release Turkish crewmen captured off Nigeria's coast / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2016

Six Turkish crew members on a private tanker who were taken captive two weeks ago by pirates off Nigeria have been released, said a lawyer representing the company owning the tanker on Tuesday.

"The personnel have been undergoing a health check and they are all in good [condition]," said Fehmi Ulgener in a statement, also thanking Turkish officials for their support.

On April 11, a private Turkish tanker with at least six Turkish crew members on board had been commandeered by pirates in the Port Harcourt area in southern Nigeria.

Ulgener said that crew members Ilkay Olgun, Haluk Buran, Furkan Topcu, Mehmet Babacan, Sukru Dombek and Eray Falay were released on Monday, but when contacted, his office gave no further details.

Turkey's Ambassador in Abuja Hakan Cakil had told Anadolu Agency that the private Turkish tanker Puli, a merchant vessel designed to transport liquids or gases in bulk, was seized by Nigerian pirate gangs on April 11.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us