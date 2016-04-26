WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran summons Swiss ambassador to condemn US court rule
Tehran summons Swiss ambassador who handles Washington's interests in Iran after US court rule on $2 billion frozen assets
Iran summons Swiss ambassador to condemn US court rule
A crane is brought in after the explosion of the Marine Corps building in Beirut, Lebanon October 23, 1983. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2016

Iran on Tuesday summoned the Swiss ambassador, who handles US interests in Tehran, to condemn a Supreme Court ruling that almost $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets must be turned over to US families of those killed in attacks blamed on Tehran.

Denouncing the ruling as theft, Iran warned on Monday that it would seek to take the United States to the International Court of Justice at The Hague to prevent the distribution of the money.

"Iran's strong objection over the ruling was conveyed during the meeting between Iranian official and the Swiss envoy. Iranian official underlined that the ruling was against international laws and bilateral agreements," the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry as saying.

The Swiss embassy represents US interests in Iran, because Washington has not had a mission there since hardline Iranian students seized American embassy shortly after Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution and took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

The US Supreme Court found that Congress had not usurped the authority of the courts by passing a law in 2012 stating that the frozen funds should go toward satisfying a $2.65 billion judgment against Iran won by the families in a US federal court in 2007.

The ruling would affect, among others, the families of 241 US soldiers killed in truck bomb attacks on a US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut in October 1983.

President Hassan Rouhani's hardline critics say the ruling shows the United Sates' continued hostility towards Iran, despite a landmark nuclear deal reached between Tehran and six major powers last year.

Moderate allies of Rouhani hope for better ties between Tehran and Washington, following the nuclear deal and lifting of sanctions in January in exchange for the curbing of Iran's nuclear programme. Iran's top authority has ruled out possibility of normalisation of Iran-US relations.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us