TAF kill 11 DAESH terrorists, destroys 2 missile launchers
Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) destroyed two DAESH missile launchers and neutralized 11 terrorists in north of the Syrian city of Aleppo.
April 26, 2016

Turkish security forces destroyed two DAESH missile launchers and neutralized 11 DAESH terrorists in north of the Syrian city of Aleppo on Tuesday, the military said in a statement.

The military said the two launchers -one was located 12 km and the other 26 km to the Turkish border- were preparing to fire into Turkish territories.

After Turkish drones detected the DAESH activities, the military howitzers immediately launched attacks on the positions in which a three-storey building used by DAESH was also destroyed. No detail about how many terrorists were in the building was given.

DAESH has recently been targeting Turkish town of Kilis with cross-border rocket fire from the territory it controls in northern Syria. Turkish officials said at least 17 people have died in the DAESH shelling so far, announcing new measures are taken to prevent such attacks.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday Turkey is boosting its presence in the border after Kilis suffered 46 artillery attacks from DAESH-controlled territory in Syria since January.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey has also reached an agreement with the US on deploying a missile system along the border.

The minister said the missile system, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), would arrive in May near a part of southeastern Turkey that has repeatedly been hit by rocket fire from Syria.

