WORLD
3 MIN READ
Foreign secretaries of Pakistan, India meet in New Delhi
Foreign secretaries of Pakistan and India meet in New Delhi two months after talks were suspended to discuss bilateral ties
Foreign secretaries of Pakistan, India meet in New Delhi
Foreign Secretary of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2016

Two months after talks were suspended following a January terrorist attack in northern India allegedly carried out by Pakistani militants, diplomats of both countries held talks in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The talks were held on the sidelines of a "Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process" meeting currently underway in India.

According to an Indian government statement, talks between Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and Pakistani counterpart Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry were "frank and constructive."

"The two foreign secretaries exchanged ideas on taking the relationship forward," the statement read.

Tuesday's discussion was the first official meeting between the two top diplomats.

In March, the two men met informally in Nepal during a South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) meeting.

India-Pakistan dialogue broke down following a deadly militant attack on an Indian airbase base in January.

After the Indian government claimed the attackers had come from Pakistan, both countries agreed to suspend talks.

A statement issued by the Pakistani government said that all outstanding issues -- including the dispute over Kashmir -- had been discussed at Tuesday's meeting.

"The foreign secretary [Chaudhry] emphasized [during his meeting with Jaishankar] that Kashmir remains the core issue that requires a just solution in accordance with UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," the Indian media quoted a Pakistani government statement as saying.

Experts in India, however, do not expect much to come out of Tuesday's meeting.

"The meeting is useful but unlikely to yield any significant outcome," Samir Patil, a security analyst at the Gateway House think tank told Anadolu Agency.

"The India-Pakistan peace process has a long history of false starts," he said.

"However," Patil added, "what is clear from the meeting is that [Indian] Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still looking at ways to engage with Pakistan, despite not-so-positive signals from across the border."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us