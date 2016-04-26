WORLD
2 MIN READ
German MPs say no special treatment for UK if it leaves EU
Two lawmakers from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives party say UK should not get any special treatment if it leaves the bloc.
German MPs say no special treatment for UK if it leaves EU
German Chancellor Angela Merkel sits next to Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere as they attend a meeting of Germany's Joint Terrorism Defense Center GATZ (Gemeinsames Terrorismusabwehrzentrum) in Berlin, Germany on April 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2016

Britain should not get special treatment from the European Union if it leaves the bloc and negotiating bilateral economic agreements will be tough, two senior lawmakers in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives party said on Tuesday.

"Rules will be without doubt set for the internal European market. Discussions among leaders will take place as usual and Britain will not be there," Michael Grosse-Broemer, deputy floor leader of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) told journalists during a briefing.

"To me, it is clear: exit means exit. Citizens have to know that with this decision there will be no special treatment for Britain," said Gerda Hasselfeldt, parliamentary group head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), Merkel's Bavarian allies.

On Sunday, United States President Barack Obama said he hoped he would be able to influence some British voters' decisions at a June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, speaking after making a series of pro-EU interventions during a trip to London.

Obama also stated that the trade deal between Britain and the US could take five to 10 years to negotiate if Britain votes to leave the European Union.

Obama's intervention over EU membership was welcomed by Prime Minister David Cameron but it was not immediately clear how far British voters will hear or heed Obama's caution over the consequences of leaving the EU.

Opinion polls suggest that "In" is ahead, but the race is tight and the number of undecided voters is very high.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us