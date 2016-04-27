WORLD
Thailand files charges against Facebook group over a post
Thailand files charges against a Facebook group that posted 'foul and strong' comments on a military backed draft constitution.
Student activists are detained during a silent protest after Thailand's election commission filed charges against a group for posting &quot;foul and strong&quot; comments online criticising a military-backed draft constitution, in Bangkok, Thailand April 27, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2016

Thailand's election commission on Wednesday filed charges against a group for posting "foul and strong" comments online criticising a military-backed draft constitution, the first case filed under a law that prohibits campaigning on the charter.

Groups on both sides of Thailand's political divide have denounced the draft constitution as undemocratic.

The UN human rights chief last week urged the junta to curtail "dangerously sweeping" powers enshrined in the draft charter and urged the government to "actively encourage, rather than discourage" dialogue on the draft.

Election commissioner Somchai Srisuthiyakorn filed the charges against members of a Facebook group based in Thailand's northeastern province of Khon Kaen.

Somchai Srisuthiyakorn (C) Election commissioner holds up a document during filing the charges against members of a Facebook group based in Thailand's northeastern province of Khon Kaen at a police station in Bangkok, Thailand on April 27, 2016.

"They posted comments on Facebook using foul and strong language," Somchai told reporters after filing the charges. He did not disclose the group's identity.

"We want them to be an example," he said. "From now on, people should talk about the constitution using reason."

A student activist is detained during a silent protest after Thailand's election commission filed charges against a group for posting "foul and strong" comments online criticising a military-backed draft constitution, in Bangkok, Thailand on April 27, 2016.

Thailand's king on Friday approved a law providing a 10-year jail term for those who campaign ahead of an Aug. 7 referendum on the constitution. The law criminalises "forcing or influencing" a voter to cast or not cast a vote.

The Aug. 7 referendum will be the first time Thais have headed to the polls since the military took power in a May 2014 coup.

Opponents of the military regime, including the Puea Thai Party, have told supporters to vote against the draft charter.

Sunai Phasuk, senior researcher in Thailand for Human Rights Watch, said that a "climate of fear" was growing ahead of the referendum.

"The junta is mobilising state machinery and everything is being used to promote the draft constitution while people who oppose the draft are being targeted," said Sunai.

In a separate case, ten people, eight from Bangkok and two from Khon Kaen, were detained on Wednesday, suspected of violating the computer crimes law, junta spokesman Winthai Suvaree said.

Thailand's Army deputy spokesman Winthai Suvaree speaks during a news conference at the Army Club in Bangkok on May 24, 2014.

"We have no details on what they posted as yet," he said.

A few dozen people gathered for a silent protest against the detentions at a monument in central Bangkok. At least 15 were also detained, a witness said.

The junta has banned political gatherings of more than five people.

SOURCE:TRT World
