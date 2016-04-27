POLITICS
Turkish basketball team Galatasaray Odeabank becomes Eurocup champions, beating Strasbourg 78-67 in the final
Galatasaray's Curtis Jerrells (C) tries to score during the EuroCup basketball final match, SIG Strasbourg vs Galatasaray Istanbul, in Strasbourg, northeastern France, on April 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2016

Turkey's Galatasaray Odeabank became the 2016 Eurocup basketball champions Wednesday after beating France's Strasbourg 78-67 in the final played at the Abdi Ipekci Arena in Istanbul.

Galatasaray beat the visiting team in the second and last game of the finals.

Head coach Ergin Ataman said: "I'm proud of my team, the players, the fans, Galatasaray, and Turkish basketball."

Galatasaray Odeabank has now earned the right to play in the 2016-17 Turkish Airlines Euroleague.

Last week in Strasbourg, the French team had downed Galatasaray 66-62 in the first set of the two final matches.

SOURCE:TRT World
