Iraqi authorities have revoked the operating licence of the satellite network Al Jazeera and closed its offices in Baghdad, accusing it of violating government guidelines issued in 2014 to regulate media "during the war on terror."

Al Jazeera, based in Qatar, said it was dismayed by the action.

"We remain committed to broadcasting news on Iraq to Iraqi people, our viewers in the Arab world and across the world," the channel said in an emailed statement.

Rights groups have criticised Iraq's media guidelines, which restrict journalists from covering insurgent movements and require them to report in favourable terms on government forces.

In 2013, Iraq's government accused Al Jazeera and nine other satellite television channels of fostering sectarian sentiment that was fuelling violence.

Founded in Qatar in 1996, Al Jazeera covered the Arab spring uprisings and has broadcast extensively on the civil war in Syria.