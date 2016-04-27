TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
New Turkish const. will ensure freedom of religion, faith
Turkish prime minister says the new constitution will include the concept of liberal secularism and ensure freedom of religion and faith.
New Turkish const. will ensure freedom of religion, faith
New Turkish const. will ensure freedom of religion, faith / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2016

Turkey's new constitution will contain the concept of liberal secularism, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the provincial heads of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in capital Ankara, Davutoglu said that the new constitution would include the elements of liberal secularism "in a way that ensures the freedom of religion and faith."

"In our new constitution, we will include a sense of secularism that is not authoritarian, but liberal."

"The AK Party is not pursuing anything else in this regard, and we don't think it is correct to make any speculations regarding this matter," he said, referring to the recent debates over Parliamentary Speaker Ismail Kahraman's remarks that secularism "must be removed" from the new constitution that is currently under discussion in Turkey.

The prime minister went on to say that the principle of secularism has always been a part of the AK Party's statutes, and was also included in the draft constitutions written by the party so far.

"Within this framework, the new constitution will include the principle of secularism in a way that ensures the freedom of religion and faith, and that the government keeps an equal distance from all belief groups," he said.

Davutoglu also said that the writing process for the new constitution had begun this week, adding that it was based on extensive consultations with academics and opinion leaders, as well as on deliberations within the party.

AK Party spokesman Omer Celik had made a similar announcement late Tuesday saying that his party's stance and attitude was in favour of "liberal secularism," which he said was different than "militant secularism."

Secularism has been enshrined in Turkey's Constitution since 1937, when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk oversaw the founding of the modern republic.

Turkey is currently seeking to replace its Constitution, written after the military coup in the 1980s. However, a parliamentary committee on the matter disbanded in February amid a row over replacing the current parliamentary system with a presidential one.

In comments made Tuesday during a visit to Croatia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Kahraman had "put forward his own opinions."

"The state keeps an equal distance from all religions, beliefs and the ways of practicing faiths," Erdogan said. "This is secularism."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us