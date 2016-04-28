WORLD
3 MIN READ
S Korea says N Korea fails mid-range missile test again
South Korean Defence Ministry says second test of North Korea mid-range 'Musudan' missile test has failed.
S Korea says N Korea fails mid-range missile test again
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he visits Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province, for the testing of a new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released by KCNA. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2016

North Korea tested its mid-range ballistic missile "Musudan" but it crashed shortly after the test launch, the South Korean Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

According to an unnamed South Korean official the North Korean missile was fired 6:10 am on Thursday but the military was unable to confirm the exact time the missile exploded.

The official said North Korea's missile test was a second attempt to launch a missile capable of reaching US military bases in Asia and the Pacific, adding that the test looks to have been hurried to be launched before the Workers' Party congress that begins on May 6.

A previous failed launch was conducted on April 15, on the birthday of North Korea's founder Kim II Sung by his grandson and North Korea's current leader, Kim Jong Un. The US Defence Ministry called the attempt "fiery, catastrophic."

US President Barack Obama previously commented on North Korea's attempts at developing a mid-range missile, saying that if these tests are failing the state is gaining knowledge each time and US was taking the matter very seriously.

"North Korea continues to engage in continuous provocative behavior. They have been actively pursuing an nuclear program, an ability to launch nuclear weapon," Obama said.

The South Korean official, whose name was not mentioned, said the investigation was continuing but there was no further information about the launch.

TRT World's Jack Barton reported from Seoul that there was "a lot of pressure" on the Workers' Party ahead of the congress and many analysts were speculating that more missile tests were likely to be conducted by North Korea ahead of the May 6 congress.

South Korean state media said the missile was not detected by South Korean military radar because it did not fly above a few hundred metres and was instead spotted by a US satellite.

The South Korean Defence Ministry told Reuters it could not confirm that information.

North Korea's missile tests are in defiance of United Nations Security Council sanctions against the country, which were strengthened following a January nuclear test and a space rocket launch the following month.

On Saturday, North Korea tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile, which travelled about 30 km (18 miles) off its east coast.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us