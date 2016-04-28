WORLD
US police obtain search warrant over Prince's death
Police in Minnesota obtain a search warrant in connection with the death of pop star Prince.
A sheriff's car leaves Paisley Park US music superstar Prince's estate in Chanhassen Minnesota. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2016

Authorities in Minnesota obtained a search warrant in connection with the death of pop star Prince and also won a court order to keep the findings secret, documents showed Thursday.

Chief Deputy Jason Kamerud of the Carver County, Minnesota, sheriff's office cited intense media scrutiny surrounding the death of the 57-year-old performer, in his request for a state district court judge to seal the warrant.

Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, died at his home, a compound known as Paisley Park, in suburban Minneapolis on April 21. Authorities investigating the death found prescription opioid medication on him, according to news outlets on Wednesday from CNN, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and others, that cited anonymous law enforcement sources.

According to documents released by Kamerud on Thursday, the search warrant is for the Paisley Park compound, where Prince also had a recording studio.

In a court order dated Thursday, state District Court Judge Eric Braaten approved sealing the results of the search for 180 days or until the beginning of court proceedings, whichever comes first.

Also on Wednesday, court records showed that a judge appointed a bank to safeguard Prince's estate.

SOURCE:TRT World
