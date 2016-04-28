WORLD
2 MIN READ
Apple employee found dead at California headquarters
Apple Inc employee found dead at company's California headquarters.
Apple employee found dead at California headquarters
A 3D printed Apple logo is seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken April 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2016

An Apple Inc employee found dead at the company's California headquarters was identified as Edward Mackowiak, 25, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, police said on Thursday.

Mackowiak's body was found Wednesday at Apple's Cupertino campus, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clara County coroner's office said.

The Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was suicide and the cause was a gunshot to the head," the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement.

Mackowiak's body was found Wednesday at Apple's campus in the Silicon Valley community of Cupertino.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment or say what Mackowiak did for the company, but a LinkedIn profile that has since been taken down listed him as a software engineer.

On Wednesday, local media reported that the victim had suffered a head wound and a gun was discovered near his body.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a young and talented coworker. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including the many people he worked with here at Apple," the company said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us