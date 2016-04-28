The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an informal but open meeting to discuss protecting Palestinian civilians, the UN's Ambassador for Palestine said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters in New York, Ambassador Riyad Mansour stated that the meeting will be a first step toward action that the UN Security Council must take.

"Our desire is to find any form of protection to protect our people from the brutality of this occupation," Manosur said, stressing the necessity of the meeting.

"The previous Security Council resolutions calling for protection for the Palestinian civilian population in the occupied territory, including to have temporary international presence, including observers and to disarm settlers," he added.

"Sadly it took very long Security Council to move into this issue."

"But," Manosur said, it was still a "happy incident" that the Security Council meeting would finally take place.

Egypt, Senegal, Venezuela and Malaysia - fourtemporary members countries in the Council - organised the meeting and will be present next week to hear briefings from different representatives including human rights organisations.

Mansour's press statement also said Israel had labelled and supressed Palestinians resisting the illegal occupation as "terrorists" in a similar way to how the Nazis supressed Polish people who fought for liberation from Nazi Germany during the 1944 Warsaw Uprising.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Dannon responded to Mansour's outrage over the detention of Palestinian minors by saying that "terrorists deserved no other treatment."

Israel often comes under criticism for the killing and detention of Palestinians, including many minors, in the illegally occupied territories.

The announcement of the UN meeting came shortly after an Israeli Defence Force soldier killed a young Palestinian while he was unconsiously lying on the ground, an act that condemned by a UN spokesman, Rupert Colville as being an "extrajudicial execution."

Israel recently released a 12 year old Palestinian girl after keeping her in jail for two months despite regulations banning the jailing of anyone less than 14 years old.

Clashes in the occupied territory of Palestine which erupted in the beginning of October 2015 have led to many deaths since then. More than 200 Palestinians, 28 Israelis, two Americans, an Eritrean and a Sudanese national have been killed in the violence.