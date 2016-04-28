WORLD
1 MIN READ
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Vanuatu coast
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes off Vanuatu coast.
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Vanuatu coast
A seismic monitor seen in an undated photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2016

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific nation of Vanuatu early Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with a tsunami warning issued.

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) was originally measured at 7.3-magnitude by the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC).

It was centered about 60 miles (95 km) southeast of the town of Santo, USGS said.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km of the epicentre along the coast of Vanuatu," the NTWC said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us