Lebanese forces killed a senior DAESH terrorist leader on Thursday in an army operation on the outskirts of the northeastern town of Arsal, Lebanon's National News Agency and a security source said.

The man was named as Nayif al Shaalaan and known as the leader of DAESH in the region by the security source.

Lebanese state media announced he also went by the name Abu Fawz.

Fighting between the DAESH terrorist group and Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front militants often occurs over Lebanon's mountainous northern border with Syria, where the clash has been raging for five years.