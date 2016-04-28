WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanese Army kills senior DAESH leader at Syrian border
Lebanon's National News Agency reports the Lebanese Army has killed a senior DAESH terrorist leader during a major military operation on the outskirts of the border region with Syria
Lebanese Army soldiers search civilians at a checkpoint at the entrance of Arsal town near the Syrian border in eastern Lebanon on Feb. 2, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 28, 2016

Lebanese forces killed a senior DAESH terrorist leader on Thursday in an army operation on the outskirts of the northeastern town of Arsal, Lebanon's National News Agency and a security source said.

The man was named as Nayif al Shaalaan and known as the leader of DAESH in the region by the security source.

Lebanese state media announced he also went by the name Abu Fawz.

Fighting between the DAESH terrorist group and Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front militants often occurs over Lebanon's mountainous northern border with Syria, where the clash has been raging for five years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
